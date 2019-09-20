Wine and Food Festival at the Newport Mansions

We’re taking you live inside the Newport Wine & Food Festival all morning long! “The most sophisticated wine and food festival on the East Coast has quickly become one of the most anticipated food and wine events in the country. “

Magnificent wines from around the world, fabulous food from local, regional and national chefs, artisan food purveyors, cooking demos, interactive activities and an exquisite ocean view are all included in your Grand Tasting experience. The Marble House lawn is a beautiful setting for the Grand Tastings.

Bourbon Brown Butter Sage Sauce Ingredients: ● 4 tbsp unsalted butter ● 6 sage leaves ● 3 tbsp Bourbon ● salt and pepper to taste Directions: 1. Brown the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. 2. Add sage and cook for 2 minutes. 3. Carefully add the Bourbon with the flame off. 4. Return the heat to medium for an additional minute, while stirring. 5. Turn off the heat and serve! Smoky Apple Water Ingredients: ● 3 tablespoons olive oil ● ½ tablespoon garlic puree ● ½ tablespoon honey ● 1 tablespoon ground chipotle peppers ● ½ tablespoon smoked paprika ● 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar ● ⅛ cup bourbon ● ⅛ cup apple juice ● Salt and pepper to taste Directions: 1. Thoroughly mix all ingredients together. Butternut Squash Orzo Ingredients: ● 3 tablespoons butter ● ½ cup chopped onion ● ¼ teaspoon cracked red pepper ● ½ teaspoon smoked paprika ● 1 teaspoon garlic clove, minced ● 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped ● 1 cup butternut squash, diced ● ½ cup chicken stock ● 1/8 cup dry white wine ● 2 cups orzo, cooked ● ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese ● 1/8 cup heavy cream Directions: 1. Melt the butter in a 3-quart pot over medium heat. 2. Add the onion and squash, then sauté until almost tender, about 4 minutes. 3. Add the garlic and sage, then sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. 4. Add the cracked red pepper, smoked paprika, and stir to coat. 5. Add the chicken stock and wine, then bring to a simmer on medium-high heat. 6. Simmer until squash is tender, about 4 minutes. 7. Reduce the heat to medium and add the heavy cream, orzo, and parmesan. Continue cooking for 2 minutes 8. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low until your ready to serve.