Marshall Building is running a promotion titled: Teachers” Classroom Giveaway” from now until August 30th.
They are giving away $1500 to three local teachers ($500 each) to be used in their classrooms this Fall as part of our 40th anniversary “40 days of Giveaways.”
Winners will be announced on September 1st. The full details of how to enter is on their Facebook page.
