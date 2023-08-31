This morning we welcomed back to The Rhode Show, New England Patriots Hall of Famer and Co-Founder of The Light Foundation, Matt Light.

For over two decades Matt and his wife, Susie, have been helping young people develop the skills, values, and mindset they need to create a meaningful and productive future.

With the 2023 NFL season upon us, the Foundation is offering an incredible opportunity as you could win two tickets to the Pats home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10th and the chance to meet the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, as he makes a return to Gillette Stadium.

Enter here: https://lighthousesweepstakes.org/sweepstake/celebrate-tb12-gameday-giveaway/

Learn more about The Light Foundation here: https://www.mattlight72.com/