Willow Tree is a Fan Favorite

This morning on The Rhode Show it’s a fan favorite all year long.

New England’s premier provider of freshly prepared, hand-crafted poultry pies, deli chicken salads and chicken dips.

Make sure you have Willow Tree on the menu for your BIG GAME Party this Sunday!

