An aviation and pickleball enthusiast embarking on a nationwide record-setting attempt stopped in Rhode Island for a pickleball match as part of The 48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge.

Dean Matt is hoping to play 48 pickleball matches in 48 states in less than 48 days. Matt, who is also a pilot, will be flying his fellow record-setters to each destination, with Rhode Island as a stop on yesterday’s itinerary.

Will Gilbert and Brendan Kirby stopped by to learn more and to play a match with the group at Fore Court Racquet & Fitness Club in Cumberland.

Learn more: https://mucho-dean-aero.com/the-pickleball-challenge