Wilbury Theatre, WaterFire share drive-in theatre experience

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local events & activities!

Trinity Rep & Mermaid Masterpieces Paint Party– Mermaid Masterpieces, voted Newport County’s Best Family Activity, has teamed up with Trinity Rep to provide a bonus activity for families to paint their own “A Christmas Carol” inspired artwork all from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Trinity Rep’s “A Christmas Carol”, a Southern New England favorite holiday tradition, will be released for free through on-demand video, streaming December 17th, 2020 to January 10th, 2021. Following the performance viewers can come together to paint virtually with Becky Killian, of Mermaid Masterpieces, via her YouTube Channel. Killian has created a special “A Christmas Carol” inspired painting that viewers can hold on to for years to come and reflect on Christmas’ past, present and future!