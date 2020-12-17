Wilbury Theatre, WaterFire share drive-in theatre experience

Michaela caught up with Aubrey Snowden, Director of “Constellations” by the Wilbury Theatre Group, via Zoom to chat about the show, which has been reimagined for the pandemic. This revival of the Wilbury Group’s 2019 audience-favorite will be performed drive-in style at the WaterFire Theater Under the Stars at the WaterFire Arts Center.
