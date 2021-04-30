Wide World of Indoor Sports offers the perfect camps for your children

With summer right around the corner, perhaps you are thinking about camp for your kids. This morning we welcomed David Rush who discussed the many options available at Wide World of Indoor Sports!

Chatting with Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’, he shared not only what sets them apart, but also more info regarding their multiple locations, commitment to safety, and their varying outstanding camp programs for kids of all ages.

Learn much more here: http://www.wideworldofindoorsports.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

