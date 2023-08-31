Need tips on picking great wines? We’re headed to Peoples Liquor Warehouse to find out about this popular store, get advice on wines, and learn about a great connection with the community!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.