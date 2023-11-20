BarreCoast a truly unique fitness experience with a variety of class options and amazing instructors to help you reach your fitness goals, both mentally and physically, at any level.
We chatted with owner Kristin Ullrich about her love and passion for BarreCoast and all that they offer.
For more info go to https://www.barrecoast.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.