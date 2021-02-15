The importance of dental care during a pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, preventative care at home is important now more than ever before. Proper dental health can help patients avoid other complications and keep us out of the hospitals and not put stress on the hospital systems.

Karyn Ward, President Rhode Island Dental Association, and Dr. Fred Hartman Oral Surgeon, Hasbro Children’s Hospital & Rhode Island Hospital, joined “The Rhode Show” to discuss safety protocals at dentists’ offices, the importance of dental care, February being Childrens Dental Health Month and how to find a dentist. Watched the attached clip for the entire conversation, and learn more at RI Dental Association.