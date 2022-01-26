Why winter is a great time at the RWP Zoo

January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures.
Roger Williams Park Zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 am to 4 pm with half-price admission now through February 28, 2022.
