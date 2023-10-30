Jay Gotra, CEO Smart Green Solar stops by The Rhode Show to tell us why there may never be a better time to go solar. With Electric rates increasing, it may be time to consider the switch. Find out about ways you can save money over time and what options are out there for homeowners like you!
