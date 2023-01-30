January is financial wellness month, so it’s the perfect time to get your finances in order. Adam Davis, VP of Financial Health, Inclusion, and Liquidity at Capital One, will be discussing why getting a financial check-up is crucial to your financial security, especially at the start of the new year.
Adam shares important strategies and new tools for improving personal wealth, as well as how to start the new year with a financial check-up. Now is the time to diagnose any financial issues so you can find solutions.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.