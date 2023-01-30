January is financial wellness month, so it’s the perfect time to get your finances in order. Adam Davis, VP of Financial Health, Inclusion, and Liquidity at Capital One, will be discussing why getting a financial check-up is crucial to your financial security, especially at the start of the new year.

Adam shares important strategies and new tools for improving personal wealth, as well as how to start the new year with a financial check-up. Now is the time to diagnose any financial issues so you can find solutions.