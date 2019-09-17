Who are the Samaritans of Fall River/New Bedford?

Who are the Samaritans? What do they do? This morning, Darcy Lee, Executive Director of the Samaritans of Fall River/New Bedford, stopped by the set to educate us and describe the services they provide.

The Samaritans are currently looking for volunteers. Training will start in November. Find out more at http://www.samaritans-fallriver.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

