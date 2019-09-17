Target 12 on WPRI.com

Who are the Samaritans of Fall River/New Bedford?

Who are the Samaritans? What do they do? This morning, Darcy Lee, Executive Director of the Samaritans of Fall River/New Bedford, stopped by the set to educate us and describe the services they provide.

The Samaritans are currently looking for volunteers. Training will start in November. Find out more at http://www.samaritans-fallriver.org/

