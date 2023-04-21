Today, we met with Beth Brown, Business Director/Owner and Bob Iacobucci, Director of Pharmacy/Owner of White Cross Pharmacy.
Did you know that White Cross Pharmacy has been in business in the same family since 1933? It makes it pretty special. Along with their prescription packaging and free delivery, they also now offer regular retail pharmacy items that you can add to your next delivery! One stop shopping from a great local business.
White Cross Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy based in North Providence, RI. Owned and operated by the Iacobucci family and their staff of over 40 highly trained employees, focused on providing the highest level of customer service.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.