Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News at Noon
Target 12 on WPRI.com

When retirement comes sooner than expected

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Jeff Massey, CFP™ from Massey & Associates discusses why many are retiring sooner than expected, and what you should do if you are in this situation.

Visit them online to plan your retirement today! http://masseyandassociates.com/

This video is provided for informational purposes only. It is not designed to meet the needs of any individual’s specific circumstances.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams