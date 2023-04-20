Now in its 75th year, the Wheeler Clothing and More Sale is an opportunity for the community to purchase new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and sporting goods for men, women and children.

Hundreds of items to choose from. The on-campus gym is turned into a pop-up retail store. The ever-popular Boutique section offer designer clothing and goods at discount prices.

Don’t miss this event at The Wheeler School, Madden Gym at 407 Brook Street(between Angell and Meeting Streets) on the East Side of Providence.

Head here for more information: https://www.wheelerschool.org/famous-wheeler-clothing-sale/