The Rhode Show’s Megan Willgoos visits Castle Hill Inn in Newport to learn about the events coming up this summer.
For a list of the events and/or to make a reservation, click here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.