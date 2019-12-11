What you should know about retirement payouts

When it comes to retiring and you are faced with a choice of a lump sum payout of your pension or taking a monthly income payment from the retirement plan, what are the important considerations?



Jeff Massey, CFP™ from Massey & Associates discusses this along with other retirement topics such as the Required Minimum Distribution deadline on ‘The Rhode Show’ today.



This video is provided for informational purposes only. It is not designed to meet the needs of any individual’s specific circumstances.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

