When it comes to health care coverage and protection, many of us have questions. From qualifying life events to what to do if you lose coverage and more, there is much to keep track of. Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss these important topics and more was Tim Archer from United Healthcare of New England.

For additional info, head to: https://www.uhc.com/understanding-health-insurance/medicaid-renewal-redetermination-coverage-options