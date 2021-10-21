What to do if you’re looking to buy a new car

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Perryman, Managing Partner / General Manager of Patriot Subaru and radio host for “You Auto Know” Sundays from noon to 1 pm on WPRO 99.7 FM joins provides an update on the ever-changing auto market.

Mark has some advice for those looking to buy new or preowned or considering trading in your current vehicle.

To get more information on Patriots Subaru of North Attleboro visit https://www.patriotsubaruofna.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com