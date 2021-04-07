What is Transcendental Meditation?

If you are searching for a valuable and easy technique which has the ability to greatly enhance so many aspects of your life, Transcendental Meditation could be just right for you.

The benefits of TM start right away, and continue to enhance and grow. Hours of independent studies and an abundance of research have found that it provides significant increases in calmness, creativity, energy, clarity of mind, and happiness. Best of all? It’s simple meaning anyone can do it and start reaping the rewards immediately. From healthcare workers and first responders to veterans, young people and beyond it can help so many.

Over Zoom on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning, Brendan Kirby – who practices TM – caught up with Bob Roth, CEO of The David Lynch Foundation to learn more.

If you would like addition info on TM, visit: https://www.tm.org/

For info on the Providence TM center, head to: https://www.tm.org/transcendental-meditation-providence

