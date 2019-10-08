What is Taekwondo?

If you are looking to take on a new activity which will teach you not only self-defense, but also how to set goals and achieve them, how to maintain a positive attitude, overcome challenges while having respect for all, you might consider Taekwondo!

Brendan recently headed over to the US Taekwondo Complex in Cranston to learn more and to get a quick, introductory lesson.

They have it all, from flexible class times to before and after school programs and more!

For more info, head to: http://ustcomplex.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

