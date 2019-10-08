Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

What is Taekwondo?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

If you are looking to take on a new activity which will teach you not only self-defense, but also how to set goals and achieve them, how to maintain a positive attitude, overcome challenges while having respect for all, you might consider Taekwondo!

Brendan recently headed over to the US Taekwondo Complex in Cranston to learn more and to get a quick, introductory lesson.

They have it all, from flexible class times to before and after school programs and more!

For more info, head to: http://ustcomplex.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams