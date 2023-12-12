Jenny Theuman, Animal Care Manager and Brett Haskins, Zookeeper from Roger Williams Park Zoo, stop by The Rhode Show. In this informative segment, elephant zookeeper, Brett Haskins shares his experience volunteering at the National Trust for Nature Conservancy’s Elephant Health Camp. We find out why elephant foot care is so important, and also why Roger Williams Park Zoo supports very important volunteer programs.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.