Rhode Island Is Transitioning to Smart Meters and Time of Use Billing. Are You Ready?
- Public utilities nationwide are transitioning to “Time of Use” billing which requires the use of smart meters.
- Rhode Island state utilities regulators approved a proposal to replace electric meters with smart meters and the transition will occur between 2024 and 2026.
- A battery storage system allows homeowners to use their battery during peak hours, charge their battery when rates are low, and get paid for the power they send back to the grid.
- Solar is not required to participate in the ConnectedSolutions program.
- The time to consider a battery storage system is now–while incentives are greater and costs are lower.
