What benefits employees look for when job searching

Salary is usually the most important factor when considering a new job, but what else are workers looking for the company to offer in terms of wellness perks and other incentives? According to recent survey results from Robert Half most companies are offering to cover at least some of the costs associated with wellness programs. In addition, 71% of employers plan to offer incentives such as bonuses, profit-sharing and spot awards in the year ahead.

Rebecca Risk, metro market manager for Robert Half in Providence, joins The Rhode Show to discuss.

