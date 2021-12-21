What are you getting Dad this Christmas?

What are you getting the guy in your life this Christmas?

We have some great suggestions that we think he’ll love.

AutoMedic from Popular Mechanic

ABLECarry backpack with a LIFETIME Warranty

HEX Ranger DSLR Mini Sling

Coalatree

       –Whistler Self-Healing Windbreaker

       –Decaf Denim made from recycled coffee grounds

       -JAVA Socks  

