What are you getting Dad this Christmas?

What are you getting the guy in your life this Christmas?
We have some great suggestions that we think he’ll love.
AutoMedic from Popular Mechanic
ABLECarry backpack with a LIFETIME Warranty
–Whistler Self-Healing Windbreaker
–Decaf Denim made from recycled coffee grounds
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.