Disney’s “Frozen” has never been performed by a high school cast until now.

West Warwick High School was set on performing “Mamma Mia” this school year until they found out they won the United States of Frozen Competition. The competition allows one school from every state to perform the family favorite movie and musical.

“It was unanimous that we all wanted to switch to ‘Frozen,'” Senior Abby Saccone, who plays Elsa, said.

To enter the competition, every school had to submit an essay on how love is present in their school.

“Our school has another club called Choose Love, so our essay was mainly about that and how we incorporate that into our school,” Saccone said.

In a cast of 48, Junior Abby Tuchon and Saccone play the sister duo – Anna and Elsa.

“I love that I’m Anna, but everyone wanted to be Elsa, but I’m so grateful that I’m Anna,” Tuchon said. “It makes so much sense now that we’re in it.”

The two were always friends, but the stage made them closer.

“Working together and having like that sisterly like bond; I feel like that’s very much impacted our day-to-day school lives,” Saccone said.

They’re one of 50 other high schools performing the musical for the first time, so every costume is new and made from scratch.

“I get ready like 17 times backstage because I have 20 quick changes,” Tuchon said.

The cast isn’t the only thing bigger than in previous years, WWHS isn’t holding back when it comes to lighting and effects.

“Our backdrops are projected and they look very realistic,” Saccone said.

But it comes with a few challenges too.

“The Elsa dress is the most difficult,” Saccone said. “There’s a bunch of fog everywhere and my dress changes and I have to pull it off. There’s a trap door and you have to pull it off of the trap door, so it’s really really complicated for tech.”

There are still a few more chances to catch the performance! Click here to buy tickets.

