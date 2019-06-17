Target 12 on WPRI.com

We’re getting the Wright Scoop at Wright’s Dairy Farm

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Did you know? June is National Dairy Month. The Rhode Show’s Brendan Kirby stopped by Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery for a tour of The Wright Scoop – a new spot on-location where they’ll be serving Ice Cream all summer long!

For hours, more info and to plan your visit, head to: https://www.wrightsdairyfarm.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams