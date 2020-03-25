Wellness gadgets to lower anxiety

Steve Greenberg, author of Gadget Nation, shared some great gadgets with us this morning to help keep us calm.

Product Details:

Xen by Neuvana — is a NEW wellness product designed to gently stimulate the vagus nerve, help improve sleep, reduce stress, boost your mood, and enhance your focus. Invented by a top cardiac surgeon, Xen uses a revolutionary platform that sends a gentle, calming electrical signal via patented earbuds, targeting a branch of the vagus nerve in the ear. This revolutionary product syncs vagus nerve stimulation with your music and can easily be integrated into your daily routine, promoting balance and relaxation while commuting, working at your desk, watching TV, or before bedtime. University of Florida, Rutgers, and University of Texas, among others, have found that vagus nerve stimulation helps to reduce stress, increase focus and recover from stressful situations faster. Xen by Neuvana has been honored with a Best of CES 2020 award by iPhone Life magazine. Xen by Neuvana is $399 and is available at www.neuvanalife.com



Complete from OMRON Healthcare — is the first blood pressure monitor with EKG capability in a single device. From the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use, Complete represents groundbreaking innovation for millions with atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a family history of irregular heartbeat. Complete is an intuitive and user-friendly wireless upper arm monitor, which connects seamlessly with the OMRON Connect mobile app to store, track and share readings with a physician. Complete is available for purchase at OmronHealthcare.com and participating retailers for $199.99 on sale in March for $159.99.



Traveler’s Mold And Bacteria Reducing Air Purifier — this is the pocket-sized air purifier that reduces mold and bacteria in the air or on surfaces. The device uses a similar technology developed by NASA for air purification aboard spaces shuttles: ultraviolet light inside the device combines with a nickel catalyst to emit safe catalytic molecules that destroy up to 99% of mold and bacteria in five hours. A study performed by the Environmental Sciences department at West Texas A&M University showed it also reduced airborne allergens, viruses, and odor-causing volatile organic compounds. About the size of a radar detector, the purifier sets up unobtrusively on a car’s dashboard, hotel nightstand, or office desk and cleans up to 175′ sq. ft. Its filterless design eliminates the need for costly filter replacements and the three-speed fan generates only a whisper-quiet hum. Powered by AC or a car’s DC port (adapters included). 6 2/3? L x 4 1/3? W x 3/4? H. (3/4 lb.) It’s $199.95 https://www.hammacher.com/products/travelers-mold-and-bacteria-reducing-air-purifier?promo=search&query=83895



Calmer Canine — is a new, safe, effective, drug-free solution, made in the U.S., for helping the 13 million dogs in the U.S. that suffer from separation anxiety. Using Calmer Canine for two 15-minute treatments a day for a month has been shown to have lasting effects, helping reduce symptoms like excessive barking, destructive behavior, panting, pacing, potty accidents and more, and helps our four-legged friends maintain their calm and emotional balance when their owners leave. This non-prescription, rigorously researched product builds on technology that’s been used to treat medical conditions in humans for more than 40 years. North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine studied the Calmer Canine technology in double blind study and found it to be very effective. To see videos and read stories of dogs and owners who have benefited from Calmer Canine, and to purchase, visit Calmerk9.com. Calmer Canine starts at $259.



The Dreamimals by The Dream Pillow™ — Scary dreams lead to restless nights and tired kids. That’s the problem, here’s the solution. Kid entrepreneur, Harper Miller (recognized as the Young Inventor of the Year at the recent Toy and Game Innovation Awards) was only 7-years old when she solved her brother’s nightmares with her invention of “The Dream Pillow.” Harper’s idea—write down the dream you want before you go to bed and that process seems to relax the mind and create calming dreams. Once it worked so well, Harper’s parents did some research and found an actual science behind this technique. A method called “Image Rehearsal Therapy” has been used by therapists for over 50 years to help children with sleep issues and anxiety. The technique effectively calms the mind to prepare for healthy deep sleep. With Dreamimals, the child draws what he/she wants to dream about, tucks it into the magic pillow and then cuddles with the pillow all night long. The end result a good night’s sleep for both kids… and parents. Dreamimals (Lamby, Pinkie and Sharkie) can be purchased at: https://www.thedreampillow.com/ and the price is $29.99.

The World of Playfoam from Educational Insights — is the all-new feel-good fluffy stuff that encourages fun, wellness and curiosity for everyone ages 3 and up! Just squish up the Playfoam, shape it however you like, then squash it back down and start all over again! Sculpting and squishing Playfoam encourages screen-free imaginative play, features mesmerizing calming qualities, and reduces feelings of anxiety through its satisfying, sensory goodness. As opposed to playdough and sticky slime, Playfoam is always mess-free and never ever dries out, so the hands-on tactile fun never has to end. Create your next masterpiece or just get squishy with it and experience the sensational feeling of hands-on fun. With a suggested retail price starting out at $7.99, experience the world of Playfoam on Amazon.com

