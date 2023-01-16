It’s Audrey McClelland’s first day as our new co-host of The Rhode Show! Though she has been a regular guest for years with us, how well do we really know her? How well does she know Will Gilbert and Brendan Kirby? Brendan put her to the test with a Kirby Kwiz this morning!

