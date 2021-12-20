Welcome to The Beatrice

Maybe you need a place to rest, a place that feels like a home.

The Beatrice is a modern guest experience that allows you to settle in with ease while enveloping you in warmth and sophistication.

Whether it’s a place to reconnect and do life or a hideaway is up to you.

Experience our 47-room, new luxury hotel in the lively historic district of downtown Providence.

Bellini by Ignazio Cipriani, the first independent restaurant in the Cipriani collection, has opened its doors at The Beatrice. Savor Italian cuisine from coast to countryside.

Chef-driven menus of handmade pasta, classic Italian fare, and seasonal dishes are sure to satisfy.

An extensive wine list, desserts that’ll make you miss the old country, signature bellinis and craft cocktails round out an experience unlike any other in Providence.