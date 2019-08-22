Welcome aboard Blount Boats

Blount Boats, Inc. is a full-service shipyard specializing in design, construction and repair of steel and aluminum vessels up to 220 feet.

Founded as Blount Marine Corporation in 1949 by Luther H. Blount the company is now run by his three daughters.

Blount Boats has built some of the most iconic ships in the world.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

