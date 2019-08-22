Target 12 on WPRI.com

Welcome aboard Blount Boats

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blount Boats, Inc. is a full-service shipyard specializing in design, construction and repair of steel and aluminum vessels up to 220 feet.

Founded as Blount Marine Corporation in 1949 by Luther H. Blount the company is now run by his three daughters.

Blount Boats has built some of the most iconic ships in the world.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams