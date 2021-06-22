We Share Hope launches food pantry pickup program

Rhode Island based food rescue mission We Share Hope is celebrating it’s new food pantry pickup program. Johanna Corcoran, the group’s executive director, joined “The Rhode Show” via Zoom on Tuesday morning to share the details.

Since 2008, We Share Hope is proud to have served communities by providing food and personal care items to neighbors in need. In May 2020, We Share Hope made the move to Phillipsdale Landing at the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Although they have been able to operate continuously during the pandemic, health guidelines made it impossible to gather supporters for an in-person celebration. Now, We Share Hope is excited to share its new space with supporters and friends. The organization is now located at Philipsdale Landing 310 Bourne Ave, Building 70 Rumford, RI.

We Share Hope’s new program works to help address food insecurity in the state. Their Pantry Pickup program will provide an easy way for Rhode Islanders to donate nonperishable food by sending a We Share Hope volunteer to donors’ homes to pick up donations, free of charge. These donations are brought back to the We Share Hope warehouse for sorting and distribution to Rhode Islanders facing food insecurity. Smithfield and Bristol/Warren hosted pilots of the program, with a statewide rollout on June 21.

“The Pantry Pickup Program will help us rescue food and reduce food insecurity in Rhode Island.” says Executive Director, Johanna Corcoran, “This is a simple way to include everyone in our mission to bridge the gap between hungry people and rescued food.”

The benefits of the Pantry Pickup Program extent beyond feeding our hungry neighbors. According to the Conservation Law Foundation, Johnston’s Central Landfill adds 3,800 tons of trash each day and 722 tons of that trash is food waste. If this rate of waste continues the landfill will reach capacity by 2034. The Pantry Pickup Program gives Rhode Islanders an option for the nonperishable food they are not planning to use, while preventing the landfill from reaching capacity so quickly.

For residents looking to donate, they can schedule a contactless delivery by filling out an online Pantry Pickup form available here.