Support the paws that support the laws …and help raise money for the Warwick K9 unit, Saturday June 5th at the Apponoag Brewery, Knight street in Warwick!
The event opens at noon is open to the public and no admission fee!
Bid on over 100 items – as often as you like!
Bidding ends at 7pm
The Warwick k9 auction event is Saturday June 5th noon to 7p
Sponsored by ‘We Be Jammin”
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.