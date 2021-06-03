‘We Be Jammin’

Support the paws that support the laws …and help raise money for the Warwick K9 unit, Saturday June 5th at the Apponoag Brewery, Knight street in Warwick!

The event opens at noon is open to the public and no admission fee! 

Bid on over 100 items – as often as you like!

Bidding ends at 7pm

The Warwick k9 auction event is Saturday June 5th noon to 7p

Sponsored by ‘We Be Jammin”

