We Be Jammin events in association with the Warwick Police Department will host the festival at the National Night Out Celebration in Warwick, Tuesday August 2 at Rocky Point Park.

And, We Be Jammin is busy in August with two other big events! Saturday, August, 13 Rocky Point Marketplace, Food Trucks and Music by Salters Groove. On Sunday, August 14, check out the End of Summer Block Party at Hope Artiste Village.