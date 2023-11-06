We Be Jammin’ events joins The Rhode Show to tell us about two events coming up in November!

On November 11th there will be a Holiday Shopping Extravaganza at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, covering three function rooms, featuring over 100 local vendors, crafters, businesses. Food trucks lined up throughout the entrance and hourly turkey raffles. There is free admission and free parking.

The next event takes place on Saturday, November 18 at Rocky Point, a fun Turkey Trot and shop with vendors, crafters, food trucks and turkey raffles hourly. Free admission and free parking.

For more information, head here.