We Be Jammin Events invites you to the Warwick Fall Apple Festival at Rocky Point Park on Saturday, September 9th!

]Gates open at 10 a.m. with dozens of crafters, vendors, food trucks, live music, and activities for the kids!

Plus the traveling war memorial exhibition will be at the festival.

Admission and parking is free all day.

It’s fun for the whole family on the beautiful scenic grounds of Rocky Point Park!

This Saturday pets are welcome!

For more info: webejamminevents.com