Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Debbie Wood from We Be Jammin’ Events and Sergeant Matthew Moretti of the Warwick Police Department.

We Be Jammin events and Ocean State Food Truck Festival along with the Warwick Police Department invites everyone to the spring festival at Rocky Point Park this Saturday, May 6th, 2023!

Three hundred crafters, exhibitors, food trucks, entertainment, performances and much more! Fun for the whole family and pets welcomed, too! Again, this Saturday, May 6th from 10am-3:30opm at Rocky Point Park.