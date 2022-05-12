We Be Jammin along with the Cranston Police Special Projects Community Outreach invites everyone to the Cranston Spring Fest this Saturday.

Joining the festival is Cranston PD Compassion and Therapy Dog Cali.

There will be over 80 crafters, exhibitors, and food trucks at the event this weekend.

100 Sockanosset Cross Rd, 100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston, Rhode Island

The event will be from 10 am – 4 pm

The jazz band will play from noon to 2 p.m.

There will be a karate demonstration from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Miss Rhode Island will be there from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carolyn Dutra Dance Studio will be present at 2 p.m.

There is no cost for admission or parking. There will be parking on-site with designated handicap parking areas.