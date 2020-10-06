Ways to Boost Your Health & Immune System

Has the pandemic caused you to increase your alcoholic intake? Perhaps you're looking to take the steps to cut back or even quit but don't know where to begin? There are ways you can be helped. This morning we chatted with Samantha Merriman, MBA, Co-Founder and Program Director of Drink-Less.

Drink-Less is a Medication-Assisted Alcohol Program, a prescription cure for over-drinking. Clinically-proven prescription medication removes urges to over-drink in 92% of people without affecting enjoyment or taste, allowing 65% to return to safe drinking levels without needing to quit.