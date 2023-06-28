AmeriCorps Seniors Director Atalaya Sergi and volunteer Charlotte Simpson, the volunteer renowned as ‘The Traveling Black Widow,’ took time to discuss ways that older adults can make a real difference.

Whether it’s taking part in a companion program, foster grandparenting, or getting involved in public service organizations, outreach projects or mentoring students, AmeriCorps Seniors offers opportunities for everyone.

For more information, you can head to AmeriCorps.