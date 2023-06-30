Downtown Providence Parks welcomes food trucks to Waterplace Park this summer! It’s all part of an initiative to “energize” downtown during the week, attract more visitors to the park and showcase what the state’s small businesses have to offer. The initiative will continue through Oct. 15. The food carts will be in the park from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

