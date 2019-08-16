Live Now /
WaterFire turns to TechFire this weekend

The summer of science continues this Saturday night at WaterFire Providence.

Sponsored in part by Virgin Pulse, Tufts Health Plan, and Bryant University.

The #TechFire Job Fair opens at 6:00 pm.

The fires will remain lit until midnight.

