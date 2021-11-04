WaterFire to salute our veterans

WaterFire is lighting up the city of Providence on November 6, with another full lighting downtown. This event will celebrate and honor our local veterans. Ed Cabral, Manager of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to chat about WaterFire’s Salute to Veterans.
For more details on this weekend’s lighting, click here.
