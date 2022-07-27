WaterFire Providence is back with another full lighting in Downtown Providence on July 29, this time helping to raise public awareness of Hepatitis C.
Ed Cabral, Director of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations for WaterFire Providence and Dr. Lynn Taylor, Director of RI Defeats Hep C, joined “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to chat about this weekend’s big event.
