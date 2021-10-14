WaterFire to celebrate local communities of color

(Photograph by Matthew Huang)

WaterFire Providence is back with another full lighting on October 16. Ashley Erling caught up with Ed Cabral for the details on this upcoming event in the Creative Capital, which will “bring together and lift up Rhode Island communities of color.

“All of the musical performers and entertainers will be people of color, including a jazz performance by the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Chinese dragon dancers, and Narragansett traditional storytellers. The Papitto Opportunity Connection also will have a music stage on Steeple Street featuring Caribbean soul music by the Becky Bass band and salsa performed by Robertico Arias y Su Alebreke.”

Click here to learn more.

