WaterFire seeking volunteers

WaterFire Providence Volunteers are an integral part of the event. They assist in all aspects of event production, special projects, and anything else the team dreams up!

At any one WaterFire Providence lighting, at least 150 volunteers are needed. Volunteers build, perform, inspire, engage, and enjoy! WaterFire volunteers come from all walks of life, and we appreciate the diversity and talents that are among them.

For the next two fires, even more volunteers are needed than typical lightings. October 5th is the Gloria Gemma Fire and for November 2nd, is a Salute to our VETS. At least 85 Special Ops Volunteers are needed for each fire. Special Ops volunteers are one-part ceremony leaders and one-part crowd control, and they get the best seat in the house. The torch processions vary in size from 16 torches to a couple hundred, and they are always different. Being a Special Ops volunteer helps ensure these processions go off without a hitch.

Another great volunteer opportunity is a Dream Orb Ambassador. This is new to WaterFire this season and in such a short period of time, very popular and well loved with WaterFire patrons. It is currently set up on the Bridge of Stars overlooking the basin. A Dream Orb Ambassador is one great way to interact with visitors and maintain the mysticism and community engagement inherent in WaterFire’s mission statement.

