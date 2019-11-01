Once again, WaterFire Providence is showing their support for military members with the annual Salute to Veterans WaterFire on November 2. This year’s theme is Women in the Military. Manager of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations, Ed Brady, and Jr. Vice Commander, Dora Vasquez-Hellner discuss the upcoming event.

The WaterFire Salute to Veterans Opening Ceremonies will consist of two parts. The Opening Ceremonies begin at 4:00 pm at the RI State House with a speaking led by Kasim Yarn, Director, Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs. Dora Vasquez-Hellner, Junior Vice Commander Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Rhode Island, is our 2019 Keynote Speaker for the WaterFire Salute to Veterans Opening Ceremonies at the Rhode Island State House.

Starting at 5:45 pm 150 Veterans will march from the State House steps to Waterplace Park Basin led by the Rhode Island Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums. This will be followed immediately at 6:00 pm Salute to Veterans Lighting Ceremony in Waterplace Basin with performances by the Navy Band Northeast and the Army 88th Band.

Starting at 6:18 pm in Waterplace Park Basin there will be a Memorial Canoe Ceremony on the River. The Memorial Canoe ceremony honors and remembers our fallen heroes.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

