Saturday, November 4

Supported by Rhode Island Energy & Manchester Street Station

Full Lighting, WaterFire’s Salute to Veterans

Sunset ( 5:36 pm ) – 10:00 pm

At 4:30 p.m. the night will kick off with a speaking program on the basin stage in Waterplace Park with remarks given by Kasim Yarn, Director, Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs, Governor Daniel J. Mckee, and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley.

The keynote address will be given by Rear Admiral, US Navy Peter A. Garvin, US Naval War College President.

The speaking program will also feature a performance by the Army 88th and Navy Band.

Once the speaking program concludes, around 5:40 p.m., the Rhode Island Professional Fire Fighters Pipes and Drums group will perform as 100 veterans and active-duty service members process into the basin with lit torches and surround Waterplace Park with a Ring of Fire.

Starting at 7:30 pm, wreaths will be laid at the World War, World War II, Korean, and Rhode Island Nine Beirut Memorials while taps play throughout Memorial Park.

On the confluence, where the rivers meet, there will be a Missing Man Table set up to honor the memory of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service members. Every piece of this touching memorial has a special meaning, and we invite you to join us in taking a moment to think about our soldiers who are no longer with us or are missing.